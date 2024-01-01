5 Nicaraguan córdobas to Guernsey pounds

Convert NIO to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 nio
0.11 ggp

C$1.000 NIO = £0.02120 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to GGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02130.0217
Low0.02090.0209
Average0.02110.0213
Change-0.01%-1.93%
1 NIO to GGP stats

The performance of NIO to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0213 and a 30 day low of 0.0209. This means the 30 day average was 0.0211. The change for NIO to GGP was -0.01.

The performance of NIO to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0217 and a 90 day low of 0.0209. This means the 90 day average was 0.0213. The change for NIO to GGP was -1.93.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Guernsey pound
1 NIO0.02120 GGP
5 NIO0.10599 GGP
10 NIO0.21198 GGP
20 NIO0.42397 GGP
50 NIO1.05993 GGP
100 NIO2.11985 GGP
250 NIO5.29963 GGP
500 NIO10.59925 GGP
1000 NIO21.19850 GGP
2000 NIO42.39700 GGP
5000 NIO105.99250 GGP
10000 NIO211.98500 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 GGP47.17320 NIO
5 GGP235.86600 NIO
10 GGP471.73200 NIO
20 GGP943.46400 NIO
50 GGP2,358.66000 NIO
100 GGP4,717.32000 NIO
250 GGP11,793.30000 NIO
500 GGP23,586.60000 NIO
1000 GGP47,173.20000 NIO
2000 GGP94,346.40000 NIO
5000 GGP235,866.00000 NIO
10000 GGP471,732.00000 NIO