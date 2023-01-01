1 Malaysian ringgit to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert MYR to SZL at the real exchange rate

1 myr
4.08 szl

1.00000 MYR = 4.07552 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:11 UTC
MYR to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 SZL
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swazi Lilangeni
1 MYR4.07552 SZL
5 MYR20.37760 SZL
10 MYR40.75520 SZL
20 MYR81.51040 SZL
50 MYR203.77600 SZL
100 MYR407.55200 SZL
250 MYR1018.88000 SZL
500 MYR2037.76000 SZL
1000 MYR4075.52000 SZL
2000 MYR8151.04000 SZL
5000 MYR20377.60000 SZL
10000 MYR40755.20000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SZL0.24537 MYR
5 SZL1.22683 MYR
10 SZL2.45367 MYR
20 SZL4.90734 MYR
50 SZL12.26835 MYR
100 SZL24.53670 MYR
250 SZL61.34175 MYR
500 SZL122.68350 MYR
1000 SZL245.36700 MYR
2000 SZL490.73400 MYR
5000 SZL1226.83500 MYR
10000 SZL2453.67000 MYR