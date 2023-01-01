50 Malaysian ringgits to Bahamian dollars

Convert MYR to BSD at the real exchange rate

50 myr
10.55 bsd

1.00000 MYR = 0.21106 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to BSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 BSD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867951.045487.0291.434711.658050.963919.0289
1GBP1.1521411.2045100.2741.653061.910391.1105521.9249
1USD0.95660.83022183.24951.37241.586040.92218.2025
1INR0.01149040.009972670.012012110.01648540.01905170.01107510.21865

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bahamian Dollar
1 MYR0.21106 BSD
5 MYR1.05530 BSD
10 MYR2.11060 BSD
20 MYR4.22120 BSD
50 MYR10.55300 BSD
100 MYR21.10600 BSD
250 MYR52.76500 BSD
500 MYR105.53000 BSD
1000 MYR211.06000 BSD
2000 MYR422.12000 BSD
5000 MYR1055.30000 BSD
10000 MYR2110.60000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BSD4.73800 MYR
5 BSD23.69000 MYR
10 BSD47.38000 MYR
20 BSD94.76000 MYR
50 BSD236.90000 MYR
100 BSD473.80000 MYR
250 BSD1184.50000 MYR
500 BSD2369.00000 MYR
1000 BSD4738.00000 MYR
2000 BSD9476.00000 MYR
5000 BSD23690.00000 MYR
10000 BSD47380.00000 MYR