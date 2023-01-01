100 Mexican pesos to Jersey pounds

Convert MXN to JEP at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
4.59 jep

1.00000 MXN = 0.04587 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.910251.3574583.31450.7877430.87651.508644.87795
1 EUR1.0985511.4912391.52510.86540.96291.657315.35867
1 CAD0.7366750.670589161.37570.5803110.6456961.111383.59347
1 INR0.01200270.0109260.016293110.009455050.01052040.01810770.0585486

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Jersey pound
1 MXN0.04587 JEP
5 MXN0.22937 JEP
10 MXN0.45873 JEP
20 MXN0.91746 JEP
50 MXN2.29366 JEP
100 MXN4.58732 JEP
250 MXN11.46830 JEP
500 MXN22.93660 JEP
1000 MXN45.87320 JEP
2000 MXN91.74640 JEP
5000 MXN229.36600 JEP
10000 MXN458.73200 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mexican Peso
1 JEP21.79920 MXN
5 JEP108.99600 MXN
10 JEP217.99200 MXN
20 JEP435.98400 MXN
50 JEP1089.96000 MXN
100 JEP2179.92000 MXN
250 JEP5449.80000 MXN
500 JEP10899.60000 MXN
1000 JEP21799.20000 MXN
2000 JEP43598.40000 MXN
5000 JEP108996.00000 MXN
10000 JEP217992.00000 MXN