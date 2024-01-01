Macanese patacas to Colombian pesos today

Convert MOP to COP at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = $549.9 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 MOP to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High561.2360561.2360
Low532.2580501.3070
Average547.8772530.4361
Change3.32%9.65%
View full history

1 MOP to COP stats

The performance of MOP to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 561.2360 and a 30 day low of 532.2580. This means the 30 day average was 547.8772. The change for MOP to COP was 3.32.

The performance of MOP to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 561.2360 and a 90 day low of 501.3070. This means the 90 day average was 530.4361. The change for MOP to COP was 9.65.

Track market ratesView MOP to COP chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9810.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4080.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.38110.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Colombian Peso
1 MOP549.91300 COP
5 MOP2,749.56500 COP
10 MOP5,499.13000 COP
20 MOP10,998.26000 COP
50 MOP27,495.65000 COP
100 MOP54,991.30000 COP
250 MOP137,478.25000 COP
500 MOP274,956.50000 COP
1000 MOP549,913.00000 COP
2000 MOP1,099,826.00000 COP
5000 MOP2,749,565.00000 COP
10000 MOP5,499,130.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 COP0.00182 MOP
5 COP0.00909 MOP
10 COP0.01818 MOP
20 COP0.03637 MOP
50 COP0.09092 MOP
100 COP0.18185 MOP
250 COP0.45462 MOP
500 COP0.90924 MOP
1000 COP1.81847 MOP
2000 COP3.63694 MOP
5000 COP9.09235 MOP
10000 COP18.18470 MOP