Mongolian tugriks to Mexican pesos today

Convert MNT to MXN at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = Mex$0.005941 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:53
MNT to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 MNT to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0060
Low0.00580.0057
Average0.00590.0058
Change1.11%5.11%
1 MNT to MXN stats

The performance of MNT to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0058. This means the 30 day average was 0.0059. The change for MNT to MXN was 1.11.

The performance of MNT to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0060 and a 90 day low of 0.0057. This means the 90 day average was 0.0058. The change for MNT to MXN was 5.11.

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5351.70118.1140.94884.4061.397
1 GBP1.26611.9432.15322.9261.2106.8291.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.8010.61754.9860.91
1 NZD0.5880.4650.903110.650.55749.6270.821

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Mexican Peso
1 MNT0.00594 MXN
5 MNT0.02971 MXN
10 MNT0.05941 MXN
20 MNT0.11882 MXN
50 MNT0.29706 MXN
100 MNT0.59412 MXN
250 MNT1.48530 MXN
500 MNT2.97061 MXN
1000 MNT5.94121 MXN
2000 MNT11.88242 MXN
5000 MNT29.70605 MXN
10000 MNT59.41210 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 MXN168.31600 MNT
5 MXN841.58000 MNT
10 MXN1,683.16000 MNT
20 MXN3,366.32000 MNT
50 MXN8,415.80000 MNT
100 MXN16,831.60000 MNT
250 MXN42,079.00000 MNT
500 MXN84,158.00000 MNT
1000 MXN168,316.00000 MNT
2000 MXN336,632.00000 MNT
5000 MXN841,580.00000 MNT
10000 MXN1,683,160.00000 MNT