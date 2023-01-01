500 Myanmar kyats to Zambian kwacha

Convert MMK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

500 mmk
5.04 zmw

1.00000 MMK = 0.01007 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MMK to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 ZMW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0471587.15211.435431.660820.9642518.8199
1GBP1.1535411.208100.5391.655931.915941.112321.7108
1USD0.954950.827815183.22791.37081.586040.9206517.9725
1INR0.01147420.009946360.012015210.01647040.01905660.01106180.215943

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / ZMW
1 MMK0.01007 ZMW
5 MMK0.05036 ZMW
10 MMK0.10071 ZMW
20 MMK0.20143 ZMW
50 MMK0.50357 ZMW
100 MMK1.00714 ZMW
250 MMK2.51785 ZMW
500 MMK5.03570 ZMW
1000 MMK10.07140 ZMW
2000 MMK20.14280 ZMW
5000 MMK50.35700 ZMW
10000 MMK100.71400 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Myanma Kyat
1 ZMW99.29080 MMK
5 ZMW496.45400 MMK
10 ZMW992.90800 MMK
20 ZMW1985.81600 MMK
50 ZMW4964.54000 MMK
100 ZMW9929.08000 MMK
250 ZMW24822.70000 MMK
500 ZMW49645.40000 MMK
1000 ZMW99290.80000 MMK
2000 ZMW198581.60000 MMK
5000 ZMW496454.00000 MMK
10000 ZMW992908.00000 MMK