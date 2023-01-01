100 Myanmar kyats to Singapore dollars

Convert MMK to SGD

100 mmk
0.07 sgd

1.00000 MMK = 0.00065 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26 UTC
MMK to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Singapore Dollar
1 MMK0.00065 SGD
5 MMK0.00327 SGD
10 MMK0.00654 SGD
20 MMK0.01308 SGD
50 MMK0.03270 SGD
100 MMK0.06539 SGD
250 MMK0.16348 SGD
500 MMK0.32696 SGD
1000 MMK0.65393 SGD
2000 MMK1.30786 SGD
5000 MMK3.26965 SGD
10000 MMK6.53929 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 SGD1529.22000 MMK
5 SGD7646.10000 MMK
10 SGD15292.20000 MMK
20 SGD30584.40000 MMK
50 SGD76461.00000 MMK
100 SGD152922.00000 MMK
250 SGD382305.00000 MMK
500 SGD764610.00000 MMK
1000 SGD1529220.00000 MMK
2000 SGD3058440.00000 MMK
5000 SGD7646100.00000 MMK
10000 SGD15292200.00000 MMK