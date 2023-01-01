1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Seychellois rupees

Convert MMK to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
6.86 scr

1.00000 MMK = 0.00686 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22 UTC
MMK to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Seychellois Rupee
1 MMK0.00686 SCR
5 MMK0.03428 SCR
10 MMK0.06856 SCR
20 MMK0.13712 SCR
50 MMK0.34279 SCR
100 MMK0.68559 SCR
250 MMK1.71396 SCR
500 MMK3.42793 SCR
1000 MMK6.85586 SCR
2000 MMK13.71172 SCR
5000 MMK34.27930 SCR
10000 MMK68.55860 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 SCR145.86100 MMK
5 SCR729.30500 MMK
10 SCR1458.61000 MMK
20 SCR2917.22000 MMK
50 SCR7293.05000 MMK
100 SCR14586.10000 MMK
250 SCR36465.25000 MMK
500 SCR72930.50000 MMK
1000 SCR145861.00000 MMK
2000 SCR291722.00000 MMK
5000 SCR729305.00000 MMK
10000 SCR1458610.00000 MMK