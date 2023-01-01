20 Myanmar kyats to Mauritian rupees

Convert MMK to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 mmk
0.42 mur

1.00000 MMK = 0.02121 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MMK to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.047987.21841.436511.662810.964818.8145
1GBP1.1537411.209100.6271.657361.918441.1131221.707
1USD0.95430.82713183.23161.370851.58680.920717.9545
1INR0.01146550.009937690.012014710.01647030.01906480.01106190.215717

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Mauritian Rupee
1 MMK0.02121 MUR
5 MMK0.10607 MUR
10 MMK0.21214 MUR
20 MMK0.42429 MUR
50 MMK1.06071 MUR
100 MMK2.12143 MUR
250 MMK5.30357 MUR
500 MMK10.60715 MUR
1000 MMK21.21430 MUR
2000 MMK42.42860 MUR
5000 MMK106.07150 MUR
10000 MMK212.14300 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 MUR47.13800 MMK
5 MUR235.69000 MMK
10 MUR471.38000 MMK
20 MUR942.76000 MMK
50 MUR2356.90000 MMK
100 MUR4713.80000 MMK
250 MUR11784.50000 MMK
500 MUR23569.00000 MMK
1000 MUR47138.00000 MMK
2000 MUR94276.00000 MMK
5000 MUR235690.00000 MMK
10000 MUR471380.00000 MMK