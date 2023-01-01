5000 Myanmar kyats to Lebanese pounds

Convert MMK to LBP at the real exchange rate

5000 mmk
35785.70 lbp

1.00000 MMK = 7.15714 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.0471587.15531.436111.663730.9645518.8047
1GBP1.153811.2082100.561.656991.919611.112921.6969
1USD0.954950.827678183.2311.371451.588810.921117.958
1INR0.01147380.009944340.012014810.01647760.01908920.01106680.215761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Lebanese Pound
1 MMK7.15714 LBP
5 MMK35.78570 LBP
10 MMK71.57140 LBP
20 MMK143.14280 LBP
50 MMK357.85700 LBP
100 MMK715.71400 LBP
250 MMK1789.28500 LBP
500 MMK3578.57000 LBP
1000 MMK7157.14000 LBP
2000 MMK14314.28000 LBP
5000 MMK35785.70000 LBP
10000 MMK71571.40000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Myanma Kyat
1 LBP0.13972 MMK
5 LBP0.69861 MMK
10 LBP1.39721 MMK
20 LBP2.79442 MMK
50 LBP6.98605 MMK
100 LBP13.97210 MMK
250 LBP34.93025 MMK
500 LBP69.86050 MMK
1000 LBP139.72100 MMK
2000 LBP279.44200 MMK
5000 LBP698.60500 MMK
10000 LBP1397.21000 MMK