100 Myanmar kyats to Aruban florins

Convert MMK to AWG at the real exchange rate

100 mmk
0.09 awg

1.00000 MMK = 0.00086 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MMK to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.046887.11581.435691.661060.964118.7524
1GBP1.1541311.20815100.5441.656981.917091.112721.6428
1USD0.95530.827712183.22111.37151.58680.92117.914
1INR0.0114790.009945940.012016210.01648020.01906730.01106690.215258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Aruban Florin
1 MMK0.00086 AWG
5 MMK0.00431 AWG
10 MMK0.00862 AWG
20 MMK0.01724 AWG
50 MMK0.04310 AWG
100 MMK0.08619 AWG
250 MMK0.21548 AWG
500 MMK0.43095 AWG
1000 MMK0.86191 AWG
2000 MMK1.72381 AWG
5000 MMK4.30952 AWG
10000 MMK8.61905 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Myanma Kyat
1 AWG1160.22000 MMK
5 AWG5801.10000 MMK
10 AWG11602.20000 MMK
20 AWG23204.40000 MMK
50 AWG58011.00000 MMK
100 AWG116022.00000 MMK
250 AWG290055.00000 MMK
500 AWG580110.00000 MMK
1000 AWG1160220.00000 MMK
2000 AWG2320440.00000 MMK
5000 AWG5801100.00000 MMK
10000 AWG11602200.00000 MMK