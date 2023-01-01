1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Armenian drams

Convert MMK to AMD at the real exchange rate

1000 mmk
200.69 amd

1.00000 MMK = 0.20069 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MMK to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.0464587.08351.435311.660640.9640518.7543
1GBP1.1542711.20785100.5151.656691.916771.1127721.6468
1USD0.95560.827917183.2181.37161.586920.9213517.9218
1INR0.01148320.009948780.012016610.0164820.01906950.01107150.21536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Armenian Dram
1 MMK0.20069 AMD
5 MMK1.00346 AMD
10 MMK2.00692 AMD
20 MMK4.01384 AMD
50 MMK10.03460 AMD
100 MMK20.06920 AMD
250 MMK50.17300 AMD
500 MMK100.34600 AMD
1000 MMK200.69200 AMD
2000 MMK401.38400 AMD
5000 MMK1003.46000 AMD
10000 MMK2006.92000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Myanma Kyat
1 AMD4.98277 MMK
5 AMD24.91385 MMK
10 AMD49.82770 MMK
20 AMD99.65540 MMK
50 AMD249.13850 MMK
100 AMD498.27700 MMK
250 AMD1245.69250 MMK
500 AMD2491.38500 MMK
1000 AMD4982.77000 MMK
2000 AMD9965.54000 MMK
5000 AMD24913.85000 MMK
10000 AMD49827.70000 MMK