2,000 mkd
3,891 xpf

1.00000 MKD = 1.94550 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57 UTC
MKD to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.0462587.07671.435041.661110.9641518.7551
1GBP1.154211.20755100.5011.656281.91721.1128221.6465
1USD0.95580.828123183.22741.37161.587680.921517.926
1INR0.01148410.009950130.012015310.01648010.01907640.01107210.215386

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / CFP Franc
1 MKD1.94550 XPF
5 MKD9.72750 XPF
10 MKD19.45500 XPF
20 MKD38.91000 XPF
50 MKD97.27500 XPF
100 MKD194.55000 XPF
250 MKD486.37500 XPF
500 MKD972.75000 XPF
1000 MKD1945.50000 XPF
2000 MKD3891.00000 XPF
5000 MKD9727.50000 XPF
10000 MKD19455.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Macedonian Denar
1 XPF0.51401 MKD
5 XPF2.57003 MKD
10 XPF5.14007 MKD
20 XPF10.28014 MKD
50 XPF25.70035 MKD
100 XPF51.40070 MKD
250 XPF128.50175 MKD
500 XPF257.00350 MKD
1000 XPF514.00700 MKD
2000 XPF1028.01400 MKD
5000 XPF2570.03500 MKD
10000 XPF5140.07000 MKD