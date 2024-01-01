20 Macedonian denars to Danish kroner

Convert MKD to DKK at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = kr0.1209 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 MKD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12160.1218
Low0.12010.1201
Average0.12110.1211
Change-0.36%0.31%
View full history

1 MKD to DKK stats

The performance of MKD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1216 and a 30 day low of 0.1201. This means the 30 day average was 0.1211. The change for MKD to DKK was -0.36.

The performance of MKD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1218 and a 90 day low of 0.1201. This means the 90 day average was 0.1211. The change for MKD to DKK was 0.31.

Track market ratesView MKD to DKK chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2170.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Danish Krone
1 MKD0.12094 DKK
5 MKD0.60469 DKK
10 MKD1.20938 DKK
20 MKD2.41876 DKK
50 MKD6.04690 DKK
100 MKD12.09380 DKK
250 MKD30.23450 DKK
500 MKD60.46900 DKK
1000 MKD120.93800 DKK
2000 MKD241.87600 DKK
5000 MKD604.69000 DKK
10000 MKD1,209.38000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Macedonian Denar
1 DKK8.26867 MKD
5 DKK41.34335 MKD
10 DKK82.68670 MKD
20 DKK165.37340 MKD
50 DKK413.43350 MKD
100 DKK826.86700 MKD
250 DKK2,067.16750 MKD
500 DKK4,134.33500 MKD
1000 DKK8,268.67000 MKD
2000 DKK16,537.34000 MKD
5000 DKK41,343.35000 MKD
10000 DKK82,686.70000 MKD