1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MGA to XOF at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = CFA0.1340 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
MGA to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XOF
1 MGA to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13430.1343
Low0.13060.1287
Average0.13250.1312
Change1.04%4.11%
1 MGA to XOF stats

The performance of MGA to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1343 and a 30 day low of 0.1306. This means the 30 day average was 0.1325. The change for MGA to XOF was 1.04.

The performance of MGA to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1343 and a 90 day low of 0.1287. This means the 90 day average was 0.1312. The change for MGA to XOF was 4.11.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MGA0.13401 XOF
5 MGA0.67006 XOF
10 MGA1.34012 XOF
20 MGA2.68024 XOF
50 MGA6.70060 XOF
100 MGA13.40120 XOF
250 MGA33.50300 XOF
500 MGA67.00600 XOF
1000 MGA134.01200 XOF
2000 MGA268.02400 XOF
5000 MGA670.06000 XOF
10000 MGA1,340.12000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Malagasy Ariary
1 XOF7.46201 MGA
5 XOF37.31005 MGA
10 XOF74.62010 MGA
20 XOF149.24020 MGA
50 XOF373.10050 MGA
100 XOF746.20100 MGA
250 XOF1,865.50250 MGA
500 XOF3,731.00500 MGA
1000 XOF7,462.01000 MGA
2000 XOF14,924.02000 MGA
5000 XOF37,310.05000 MGA
10000 XOF74,620.10000 MGA