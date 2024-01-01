1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MGA to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
137 xof

Ar1.000 MGA = CFA0.1372 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MGA0.13716 XOF
5 MGA0.68579 XOF
10 MGA1.37158 XOF
20 MGA2.74316 XOF
50 MGA6.85790 XOF
100 MGA13.71580 XOF
250 MGA34.28950 XOF
500 MGA68.57900 XOF
1000 MGA137.15800 XOF
2000 MGA274.31600 XOF
5000 MGA685.79000 XOF
10000 MGA1,371.58000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Malagasy Ariary
1 XOF7.29088 MGA
5 XOF36.45440 MGA
10 XOF72.90880 MGA
20 XOF145.81760 MGA
50 XOF364.54400 MGA
100 XOF729.08800 MGA
250 XOF1,822.72000 MGA
500 XOF3,645.44000 MGA
1000 XOF7,290.88000 MGA
2000 XOF14,581.76000 MGA
5000 XOF36,454.40000 MGA
10000 XOF72,908.80000 MGA