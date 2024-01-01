100 Malagasy ariaries to Singapore dollars

Convert MGA to SGD at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = S$0.0002892 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:22
MGA to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 MGA to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change0.64%1.21%
1 MGA to SGD stats

The performance of MGA to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for MGA to SGD was 0.64.

The performance of MGA to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for MGA to SGD was 1.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.6991.34218.1081.534
1 EUR1.05511.4740.8331.7921.41619.1031.618
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2160.96112.9651.098
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1511.69922.9221.942

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Singapore Dollar
1 MGA0.00029 SGD
5 MGA0.00145 SGD
10 MGA0.00289 SGD
20 MGA0.00578 SGD
50 MGA0.01446 SGD
100 MGA0.02892 SGD
250 MGA0.07230 SGD
500 MGA0.14459 SGD
1000 MGA0.28918 SGD
2000 MGA0.57836 SGD
5000 MGA1.44591 SGD
10000 MGA2.89182 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 SGD3,458.03000 MGA
5 SGD17,290.15000 MGA
10 SGD34,580.30000 MGA
20 SGD69,160.60000 MGA
50 SGD172,901.50000 MGA
100 SGD345,803.00000 MGA
250 SGD864,507.50000 MGA
500 SGD1,729,015.00000 MGA
1000 SGD3,458,030.00000 MGA
2000 SGD6,916,060.00000 MGA
5000 SGD17,290,150.00000 MGA
10000 SGD34,580,300.00000 MGA