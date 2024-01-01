2,000 Malagasy ariaries to Romanian leus

Ar1.000 MGA = L0.001017 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 MGA to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change1.11%4.11%
1 MGA to RON stats

The performance of MGA to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for MGA to RON was 1.11.

The performance of MGA to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for MGA to RON was 4.11.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Romanian Leu
1 MGA0.00102 RON
5 MGA0.00508 RON
10 MGA0.01017 RON
20 MGA0.02034 RON
50 MGA0.05084 RON
100 MGA0.10168 RON
250 MGA0.25419 RON
500 MGA0.50838 RON
1000 MGA1.01676 RON
2000 MGA2.03352 RON
5000 MGA5.08380 RON
10000 MGA10.16760 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Malagasy Ariary
1 RON983.51700 MGA
5 RON4,917.58500 MGA
10 RON9,835.17000 MGA
20 RON19,670.34000 MGA
50 RON49,175.85000 MGA
100 RON98,351.70000 MGA
250 RON245,879.25000 MGA
500 RON491,758.50000 MGA
1000 RON983,517.00000 MGA
2000 RON1,967,034.00000 MGA
5000 RON4,917,585.00000 MGA
10000 RON9,835,170.00000 MGA