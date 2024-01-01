1 Malagasy ariary to Lebanese pounds

Convert MGA to LBP at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ل.ل.19.29 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
MGA to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 MGA to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.549519.8316
Low19.250819.2508
Average19.403619.5961
Change-1.30%-1.91%
1 MGA to LBP stats

The performance of MGA to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.5495 and a 30 day low of 19.2508. This means the 30 day average was 19.4036. The change for MGA to LBP was -1.30.

The performance of MGA to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.8316 and a 90 day low of 19.2508. This means the 90 day average was 19.5961. The change for MGA to LBP was -1.91.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.1111.536
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7941.41619.0991.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9631.099
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1521.69922.9181.944

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Lebanese Pound
1 MGA19.28810 LBP
5 MGA96.44050 LBP
10 MGA192.88100 LBP
20 MGA385.76200 LBP
50 MGA964.40500 LBP
100 MGA1,928.81000 LBP
250 MGA4,822.02500 LBP
500 MGA9,644.05000 LBP
1000 MGA19,288.10000 LBP
2000 MGA38,576.20000 LBP
5000 MGA96,440.50000 LBP
10000 MGA192,881.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 LBP0.05185 MGA
5 LBP0.25923 MGA
10 LBP0.51845 MGA
20 LBP1.03691 MGA
50 LBP2.59227 MGA
100 LBP5.18454 MGA
250 LBP12.96135 MGA
500 LBP25.92270 MGA
1000 LBP51.84540 MGA
2000 LBP103.69080 MGA
5000 LBP259.22700 MGA
10000 LBP518.45400 MGA