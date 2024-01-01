10 thousand Malagasy ariaries to South Korean wons

Convert MGA to KRW at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₩0.3013 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:48
MGA to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 MGA to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30490.3049
Low0.29770.2896
Average0.30110.2966
Change0.18%3.61%
1 MGA to KRW stats

The performance of MGA to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3049 and a 30 day low of 0.2977. This means the 30 day average was 0.3011. The change for MGA to KRW was 0.18.

The performance of MGA to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3049 and a 90 day low of 0.2896. This means the 90 day average was 0.2966. The change for MGA to KRW was 3.61.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / South Korean Won
1 MGA0.30126 KRW
5 MGA1.50632 KRW
10 MGA3.01263 KRW
20 MGA6.02526 KRW
50 MGA15.06315 KRW
100 MGA30.12630 KRW
250 MGA75.31575 KRW
500 MGA150.63150 KRW
1000 MGA301.26300 KRW
2000 MGA602.52600 KRW
5000 MGA1,506.31500 KRW
10000 MGA3,012.63000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Malagasy Ariary
1 KRW3.31936 MGA
5 KRW16.59680 MGA
10 KRW33.19360 MGA
20 KRW66.38720 MGA
50 KRW165.96800 MGA
100 KRW331.93600 MGA
250 KRW829.84000 MGA
500 KRW1,659.68000 MGA
1000 KRW3,319.36000 MGA
2000 KRW6,638.72000 MGA
5000 KRW16,596.80000 MGA
10000 KRW33,193.60000 MGA
20000 KRW66,387.20000 MGA
30000 KRW99,580.80000 MGA
40000 KRW132,774.40000 MGA
50000 KRW165,968.00000 MGA