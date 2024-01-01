1 thousand Moldovan leus to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MDL to IDR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = Rp871.4 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 MDL to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High890.4610898.3340
Low869.1580869.1580
Average878.1015881.6218
Change-0.10%-2.78%
View full history

1 MDL to IDR stats

The performance of MDL to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 890.4610 and a 30 day low of 869.1580. This means the 30 day average was 878.1015. The change for MDL to IDR was -0.10.

The performance of MDL to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 898.3340 and a 90 day low of 869.1580. This means the 90 day average was 881.6218. The change for MDL to IDR was -2.78.

Track market ratesView MDL to IDR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1181.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7681.945106.8212.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96411.160.411.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MDL871.40600 IDR
5 MDL4,357.03000 IDR
10 MDL8,714.06000 IDR
20 MDL17,428.12000 IDR
50 MDL43,570.30000 IDR
100 MDL87,140.60000 IDR
250 MDL217,851.50000 IDR
500 MDL435,703.00000 IDR
1000 MDL871,406.00000 IDR
2000 MDL1,742,812.00000 IDR
5000 MDL4,357,030.00000 IDR
10000 MDL8,714,060.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Moldovan Leu
1 IDR0.00115 MDL
5 IDR0.00574 MDL
10 IDR0.01148 MDL
20 IDR0.02295 MDL
50 IDR0.05738 MDL
100 IDR0.11476 MDL
250 IDR0.28689 MDL
500 IDR0.57379 MDL
1000 IDR1.14757 MDL
2000 IDR2.29514 MDL
5000 IDR5.73785 MDL
10000 IDR11.47570 MDL