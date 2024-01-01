2,000 Moldovan leus to Indonesian rupiahs
Convert MDL to IDR at the real exchange rate
MDL to IDR conversion chart
1 MDL = 871.40600 IDR
0
|1 MDL to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|890.4610
|898.3340
|Low
|869.1580
|869.1580
|Average
|878.1015
|881.6218
|Change
|-0.10%
|-2.78%
1 MDL to IDR stats
The performance of MDL to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 890.4610 and a 30 day low of 869.1580. This means the 30 day average was 878.1015. The change for MDL to IDR was -0.10.
The performance of MDL to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 898.3340 and a 90 day low of 869.1580. This means the 90 day average was 881.6218. The change for MDL to IDR was -2.78.
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 MDL
|871.40600 IDR
|5 MDL
|4,357.03000 IDR
|10 MDL
|8,714.06000 IDR
|20 MDL
|17,428.12000 IDR
|50 MDL
|43,570.30000 IDR
|100 MDL
|87,140.60000 IDR
|250 MDL
|217,851.50000 IDR
|500 MDL
|435,703.00000 IDR
|1000 MDL
|871,406.00000 IDR
|2000 MDL
|1,742,812.00000 IDR
|5000 MDL
|4,357,030.00000 IDR
|10000 MDL
|8,714,060.00000 IDR