5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Uruguayan pesos

Convert MAD to UYU at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = $U4.259 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33
MAD to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UYU
1 MAD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.29954.3618
Low4.16774.1241
Average4.23824.2229
Change1.48%2.02%
1 MAD to UYU stats

The performance of MAD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2995 and a 30 day low of 4.1677. This means the 30 day average was 4.2382. The change for MAD to UYU was 1.48.

The performance of MAD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3618 and a 90 day low of 4.1241. This means the 90 day average was 4.2229. The change for MAD to UYU was 2.02.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.3380.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.111
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.13311.21.7681.9451.69922.907
1 EUR1.054655.9750.83311.4741.6211.41619.09

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Uruguayan Peso
1 MAD4.25871 UYU
5 MAD21.29355 UYU
10 MAD42.58710 UYU
20 MAD85.17420 UYU
50 MAD212.93550 UYU
100 MAD425.87100 UYU
250 MAD1,064.67750 UYU
500 MAD2,129.35500 UYU
1000 MAD4,258.71000 UYU
2000 MAD8,517.42000 UYU
5000 MAD21,293.55000 UYU
10000 MAD42,587.10000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 UYU0.23481 MAD
5 UYU1.17407 MAD
10 UYU2.34813 MAD
20 UYU4.69626 MAD
50 UYU11.74065 MAD
100 UYU23.48130 MAD
250 UYU58.70325 MAD
500 UYU117.40650 MAD
1000 UYU234.81300 MAD
2000 UYU469.62600 MAD
5000 UYU1,174.06500 MAD
10000 UYU2,348.13000 MAD