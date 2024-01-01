5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Salvadoran colóns

Convert MAD to SVC at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₡0.8757 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
MAD to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SVC
1 MAD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.89390.9081
Low0.87400.8740
Average0.88400.8927
Change-0.88%-3.18%
1 MAD to SVC stats

The performance of MAD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8939 and a 30 day low of 0.8740. This means the 30 day average was 0.8840. The change for MAD to SVC was -0.88.

The performance of MAD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9081 and a 90 day low of 0.8740. This means the 90 day average was 0.8927. The change for MAD to SVC was -3.18.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Salvadoran Colón
1 MAD0.87571 SVC
5 MAD4.37855 SVC
10 MAD8.75709 SVC
20 MAD17.51418 SVC
50 MAD43.78545 SVC
100 MAD87.57090 SVC
250 MAD218.92725 SVC
500 MAD437.85450 SVC
1000 MAD875.70900 SVC
2000 MAD1,751.41800 SVC
5000 MAD4,378.54500 SVC
10000 MAD8,757.09000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Moroccan Dirham
1 SVC1.14193 MAD
5 SVC5.70965 MAD
10 SVC11.41930 MAD
20 SVC22.83860 MAD
50 SVC57.09650 MAD
100 SVC114.19300 MAD
250 SVC285.48250 MAD
500 SVC570.96500 MAD
1000 SVC1,141.93000 MAD
2000 SVC2,283.86000 MAD
5000 SVC5,709.65000 MAD
10000 SVC11,419.30000 MAD