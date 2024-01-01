10 Moroccan dirhams to Singapore dollars

Convert MAD to SGD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = S$0.1344 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:06
MAD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SGD
1 MAD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13600.1360
Low0.13290.1319
Average0.13420.1336
Change1.13%-0.73%
1 MAD to SGD stats

The performance of MAD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1360 and a 30 day low of 0.1329. This means the 30 day average was 0.1342. The change for MAD to SGD was 1.13.

The performance of MAD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1360 and a 90 day low of 0.1319. This means the 90 day average was 0.1336. The change for MAD to SGD was -0.73.

Top currencies

1 USD1622.3350.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.119
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.09811.21.7681.9451.69922.916
1 EUR1.054655.9720.83311.4741.6211.41619.098

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Singapore Dollar
1 MAD0.13444 SGD
5 MAD0.67221 SGD
10 MAD1.34441 SGD
20 MAD2.68882 SGD
50 MAD6.72205 SGD
100 MAD13.44410 SGD
250 MAD33.61025 SGD
500 MAD67.22050 SGD
1000 MAD134.44100 SGD
2000 MAD268.88200 SGD
5000 MAD672.20500 SGD
10000 MAD1,344.41000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 SGD7.43822 MAD
5 SGD37.19110 MAD
10 SGD74.38220 MAD
20 SGD148.76440 MAD
50 SGD371.91100 MAD
100 SGD743.82200 MAD
250 SGD1,859.55500 MAD
500 SGD3,719.11000 MAD
1000 SGD7,438.22000 MAD
2000 SGD14,876.44000 MAD
5000 SGD37,191.10000 MAD
10000 SGD74,382.20000 MAD