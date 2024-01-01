20 Moroccan dirhams to Serbian dinars
Convert MAD to RSD at the real exchange rate
MAD to RSD conversion chart
1 MAD = 11.10830 RSD
0
|1 MAD to RSD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.1280
|11.1280
|Low
|10.9267
|10.7818
|Average
|11.0108
|10.9056
|Change
|1.66%
|2.07%
1 MAD to RSD stats
The performance of MAD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1280 and a 30 day low of 10.9267. This means the 30 day average was 11.0108. The change for MAD to RSD was 1.66.
The performance of MAD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.1280 and a 90 day low of 10.7818. This means the 90 day average was 10.9056. The change for MAD to RSD was 2.07.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Serbian Dinar
|1 MAD
|11.10830 RSD
|5 MAD
|55.54150 RSD
|10 MAD
|111.08300 RSD
|20 MAD
|222.16600 RSD
|50 MAD
|555.41500 RSD
|100 MAD
|1,110.83000 RSD
|250 MAD
|2,777.07500 RSD
|500 MAD
|5,554.15000 RSD
|1000 MAD
|11,108.30000 RSD
|2000 MAD
|22,216.60000 RSD
|5000 MAD
|55,541.50000 RSD
|10000 MAD
|111,083.00000 RSD