5 Moroccan dirhams to Serbian dinars

Convert MAD to RSD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = РСД11.11 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MAD to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RSD
1 MAD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.128011.1280
Low10.926710.7818
Average11.010810.9056
Change1.66%2.07%
1 MAD to RSD stats

The performance of MAD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1280 and a 30 day low of 10.9267. This means the 30 day average was 11.0108. The change for MAD to RSD was 1.66.

The performance of MAD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.1280 and a 90 day low of 10.7818. This means the 90 day average was 10.9056. The change for MAD to RSD was 2.07.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Serbian Dinar
1 MAD11.10830 RSD
5 MAD55.54150 RSD
10 MAD111.08300 RSD
20 MAD222.16600 RSD
50 MAD555.41500 RSD
100 MAD1,110.83000 RSD
250 MAD2,777.07500 RSD
500 MAD5,554.15000 RSD
1000 MAD11,108.30000 RSD
2000 MAD22,216.60000 RSD
5000 MAD55,541.50000 RSD
10000 MAD111,083.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 RSD0.09002 MAD
5 RSD0.45012 MAD
10 RSD0.90023 MAD
20 RSD1.80046 MAD
50 RSD4.50115 MAD
100 RSD9.00230 MAD
250 RSD22.50575 MAD
500 RSD45.01150 MAD
1000 RSD90.02300 MAD
2000 RSD180.04600 MAD
5000 RSD450.11500 MAD
10000 RSD900.23000 MAD