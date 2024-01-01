10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Moldovan leus

Convert MAD to MDL at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = L1.822 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
MAD to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MDL
1 MAD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.82331.8233
Low1.79361.7690
Average1.80871.7948
Change1.58%1.27%
1 MAD to MDL stats

The performance of MAD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8233 and a 30 day low of 1.7936. This means the 30 day average was 1.8087. The change for MAD to MDL was 1.58.

The performance of MAD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8233 and a 90 day low of 1.7690. This means the 90 day average was 1.7948. The change for MAD to MDL was 1.27.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Moldovan Leu
1 MAD1.82184 MDL
5 MAD9.10920 MDL
10 MAD18.21840 MDL
20 MAD36.43680 MDL
50 MAD91.09200 MDL
100 MAD182.18400 MDL
250 MAD455.46000 MDL
500 MAD910.92000 MDL
1000 MAD1,821.84000 MDL
2000 MAD3,643.68000 MDL
5000 MAD9,109.20000 MDL
10000 MAD18,218.40000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Moroccan Dirham
1 MDL0.54890 MAD
5 MDL2.74448 MAD
10 MDL5.48895 MAD
20 MDL10.97790 MAD
50 MDL27.44475 MAD
100 MDL54.88950 MAD
250 MDL137.22375 MAD
500 MDL274.44750 MAD
1000 MDL548.89500 MAD
2000 MDL1,097.79000 MAD
5000 MDL2,744.47500 MAD
10000 MDL5,488.95000 MAD