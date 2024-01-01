100 Moroccan dirhams to Icelandic krónas

Convert MAD to ISK at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = kr13.81 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 MAD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.091614.2387
Low13.626413.6264
Average13.923413.9890
Change-0.75%-2.50%
View full history

1 MAD to ISK stats

The performance of MAD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.0916 and a 30 day low of 13.6264. This means the 30 day average was 13.9234. The change for MAD to ISK was -0.75.

The performance of MAD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.2387 and a 90 day low of 13.6264. This means the 90 day average was 13.9890. The change for MAD to ISK was -2.50.

Track market ratesView MAD to ISK chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.2670.790.9491.3981.5391.34318.111
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.19911.21.7691.9471.69922.911
1 EUR1.054655.9630.83311.4741.6221.41619.092

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Icelandic Króna
1 MAD13.81300 ISK
5 MAD69.06500 ISK
10 MAD138.13000 ISK
20 MAD276.26000 ISK
50 MAD690.65000 ISK
100 MAD1,381.30000 ISK
250 MAD3,453.25000 ISK
500 MAD6,906.50000 ISK
1000 MAD13,813.00000 ISK
2000 MAD27,626.00000 ISK
5000 MAD69,065.00000 ISK
10000 MAD138,130.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Moroccan Dirham
1 ISK0.07240 MAD
5 ISK0.36198 MAD
10 ISK0.72396 MAD
20 ISK1.44791 MAD
50 ISK3.61979 MAD
100 ISK7.23957 MAD
250 ISK18.09892 MAD
500 ISK36.19785 MAD
1000 ISK72.39570 MAD
2000 ISK144.79140 MAD
5000 ISK361.97850 MAD
10000 ISK723.95700 MAD