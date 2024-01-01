10 thousand Icelandic krónas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert ISK to MAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 isk
714.10 mad

kr1.000 ISK = د.م.0.07141 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07190.0726
Low0.07140.0713
Average0.07160.0718
Change-0.41%-0.68%
1 ISK to MAD stats

The performance of ISK to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0719 and a 30 day low of 0.0714. This means the 30 day average was 0.0716. The change for ISK to MAD was -0.41.

The performance of ISK to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0726 and a 90 day low of 0.0713. This means the 90 day average was 0.0718. The change for ISK to MAD was -0.68.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Moroccan Dirham
1 ISK0.07141 MAD
5 ISK0.35705 MAD
10 ISK0.71410 MAD
20 ISK1.42820 MAD
50 ISK3.57049 MAD
100 ISK7.14098 MAD
250 ISK17.85245 MAD
500 ISK35.70490 MAD
1000 ISK71.40980 MAD
2000 ISK142.81960 MAD
5000 ISK357.04900 MAD
10000 ISK714.09800 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Icelandic Króna
1 MAD14.00370 ISK
5 MAD70.01850 ISK
10 MAD140.03700 ISK
20 MAD280.07400 ISK
50 MAD700.18500 ISK
100 MAD1,400.37000 ISK
250 MAD3,500.92500 ISK
500 MAD7,001.85000 ISK
1000 MAD14,003.70000 ISK
2000 MAD28,007.40000 ISK
5000 MAD70,018.50000 ISK
10000 MAD140,037.00000 ISK