20 Moroccan dirhams to Guinean francs

Convert MAD to GNF at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = GFr859.3 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GNF
1 MAD to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High879.2820894.3860
Low859.3180859.3180
Average870.1641879.4460
Change-1.30%-3.20%
View full history

1 MAD to GNF stats

The performance of MAD to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 879.2820 and a 30 day low of 859.3180. This means the 30 day average was 870.1641. The change for MAD to GNF was -1.30.

The performance of MAD to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 894.3860 and a 90 day low of 859.3180. This means the 90 day average was 879.4460. The change for MAD to GNF was -3.20.

Track market ratesView MAD to GNF chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.5120.7910.9491.3991.541.34418.126
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.2611.21.7691.9471.69922.923
1 EUR1.054655.9720.83311.4741.6221.41619.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Guinean Franc
1 MAD859.31800 GNF
5 MAD4,296.59000 GNF
10 MAD8,593.18000 GNF
20 MAD17,186.36000 GNF
50 MAD42,965.90000 GNF
100 MAD85,931.80000 GNF
250 MAD214,829.50000 GNF
500 MAD429,659.00000 GNF
1000 MAD859,318.00000 GNF
2000 MAD1,718,636.00000 GNF
5000 MAD4,296,590.00000 GNF
10000 MAD8,593,180.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 GNF0.00116 MAD
5 GNF0.00582 MAD
10 GNF0.01164 MAD
20 GNF0.02327 MAD
50 GNF0.05819 MAD
100 GNF0.11637 MAD
250 GNF0.29093 MAD
500 GNF0.58186 MAD
1000 GNF1.16371 MAD
2000 GNF2.32742 MAD
5000 GNF5.81855 MAD
10000 GNF11.63710 MAD