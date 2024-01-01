5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert MAD to BOB at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Bs0.6900 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
MAD to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BOB
1 MAD to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70600.7178
Low0.69000.6900
Average0.69880.7053
Change-1.24%-3.40%
1 MAD to BOB stats

The performance of MAD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7060 and a 30 day low of 0.6900. This means the 30 day average was 0.6988. The change for MAD to BOB was -1.24.

The performance of MAD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7178 and a 90 day low of 0.6900. This means the 90 day average was 0.7053. The change for MAD to BOB was -3.40.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bolivian Boliviano
1 MAD0.69001 BOB
5 MAD3.45003 BOB
10 MAD6.90005 BOB
20 MAD13.80010 BOB
50 MAD34.50025 BOB
100 MAD69.00050 BOB
250 MAD172.50125 BOB
500 MAD345.00250 BOB
1000 MAD690.00500 BOB
2000 MAD1,380.01000 BOB
5000 MAD3,450.02500 BOB
10000 MAD6,900.05000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Moroccan Dirham
1 BOB1.44926 MAD
5 BOB7.24630 MAD
10 BOB14.49260 MAD
20 BOB28.98520 MAD
50 BOB72.46300 MAD
100 BOB144.92600 MAD
250 BOB362.31500 MAD
500 BOB724.63000 MAD
1000 BOB1,449.26000 MAD
2000 BOB2,898.52000 MAD
5000 BOB7,246.30000 MAD
10000 BOB14,492.60000 MAD