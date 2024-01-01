50 Moroccan dirhams to Aruban florins

Convert MAD to AWG at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ƒ0.1790 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
MAD to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AWG
1 MAD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18290.1858
Low0.17880.1788
Average0.18080.1826
Change-0.94%-3.24%
1 MAD to AWG stats

The performance of MAD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1829 and a 30 day low of 0.1788. This means the 30 day average was 0.1808. The change for MAD to AWG was -0.94.

The performance of MAD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1858 and a 90 day low of 0.1788. This means the 90 day average was 0.1826. The change for MAD to AWG was -3.24.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1623.0570.7910.951.3991.541.34418.131
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.264787.76211.2011.7691.9471.69922.923
1 EUR1.053655.9540.83311.4731.6221.41519.088

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Aruban Florin
1 MAD0.17903 AWG
5 MAD0.89515 AWG
10 MAD1.79030 AWG
20 MAD3.58060 AWG
50 MAD8.95150 AWG
100 MAD17.90300 AWG
250 MAD44.75750 AWG
500 MAD89.51500 AWG
1000 MAD179.03000 AWG
2000 MAD358.06000 AWG
5000 MAD895.15000 AWG
10000 MAD1,790.30000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moroccan Dirham
1 AWG5.58564 MAD
5 AWG27.92820 MAD
10 AWG55.85640 MAD
20 AWG111.71280 MAD
50 AWG279.28200 MAD
100 AWG558.56400 MAD
250 AWG1,396.41000 MAD
500 AWG2,792.82000 MAD
1000 AWG5,585.64000 MAD
2000 AWG11,171.28000 MAD
5000 AWG27,928.20000 MAD
10000 AWG55,856.40000 MAD