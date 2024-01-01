250 Laotian kips to Myanmar kyats

Convert LAK to MMK at the real exchange rate

250 lak
25.18 mmk

1.00000 LAK = 0.10071 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551851.0780589.49551.453481.649780.9494918.3824
1 GBP1.1693411.26065104.6541.699671.929221.1102721.496
1 USD0.92760.793242183.01611.348251.530340.8807517.0515
1 INR0.01117370.009555270.012045910.01624080.01843420.01060940.2054

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Myanma Kyat
1 LAK0.10071 MMK
5 LAK0.50355 MMK
10 LAK1.00710 MMK
20 LAK2.01420 MMK
50 LAK5.03550 MMK
100 LAK10.07100 MMK
250 LAK25.17750 MMK
500 LAK50.35500 MMK
1000 LAK100.71000 MMK
2000 LAK201.42000 MMK
5000 LAK503.55000 MMK
10000 LAK1007.10000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Laotian Kip
1 MMK9.92949 LAK
5 MMK49.64745 LAK
10 MMK99.29490 LAK
20 MMK198.58980 LAK
50 MMK496.47450 LAK
100 MMK992.94900 LAK
250 MMK2482.37250 LAK
500 MMK4964.74500 LAK
1000 MMK9929.49000 LAK
2000 MMK19858.98000 LAK
5000 MMK49647.45000 LAK
10000 MMK99294.90000 LAK