2000 Kazakhstani tenges to Dominican pesos

Convert KZT to DOP at the real exchange rate

2,000 kzt
260.82 dop

1.00000 KZT = 0.13041 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.348951.3470518.88380.927950.7935251.632791.53069
1 CAD0.74131710.99859113.99890.6879020.5882541.210411.13473
1 SGD0.7423631.00141114.01860.6888720.5890831.212121.13633
1 ZAR0.05295560.07143420.071333610.04913970.04202150.08646490.0810584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Dominican Peso
1 KZT0.13041 DOP
5 KZT0.65206 DOP
10 KZT1.30412 DOP
20 KZT2.60824 DOP
50 KZT6.52060 DOP
100 KZT13.04120 DOP
250 KZT32.60300 DOP
500 KZT65.20600 DOP
1000 KZT130.41200 DOP
2000 KZT260.82400 DOP
5000 KZT652.06000 DOP
10000 KZT1304.12000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DOP7.66798 KZT
5 DOP38.33990 KZT
10 DOP76.67980 KZT
20 DOP153.35960 KZT
50 DOP383.39900 KZT
100 DOP766.79800 KZT
250 DOP1916.99500 KZT
500 DOP3833.99000 KZT
1000 DOP7667.98000 KZT
2000 DOP15335.96000 KZT
5000 DOP38339.90000 KZT
10000 DOP76679.80000 KZT