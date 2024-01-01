5 Kuwaiti dinars to Salvadoran colóns

Convert KWD to SVC at the real exchange rate

5 kwd
142.06 svc

1.00000 KWD = 28.41190 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Salvadoran Colón
1 KWD28.41190 SVC
5 KWD142.05950 SVC
10 KWD284.11900 SVC
20 KWD568.23800 SVC
50 KWD1420.59500 SVC
100 KWD2841.19000 SVC
250 KWD7102.97500 SVC
500 KWD14205.95000 SVC
1000 KWD28411.90000 SVC
2000 KWD56823.80000 SVC
5000 KWD142059.50000 SVC
10000 KWD284119.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SVC0.03520 KWD
5 SVC0.17598 KWD
10 SVC0.35197 KWD
20 SVC0.70393 KWD
50 SVC1.75983 KWD
100 SVC3.51966 KWD
250 SVC8.79915 KWD
500 SVC17.59830 KWD
1000 SVC35.19660 KWD
2000 SVC70.39320 KWD
5000 SVC175.98300 KWD
10000 SVC351.96600 KWD