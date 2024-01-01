20 Kuwaiti dinars to Armenian drams

Convert KWD to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 kwd
26,183.20 amd

1.00000 KWD = 1309.16000 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 KWD1309.16000 AMD
5 KWD6545.80000 AMD
10 KWD13091.60000 AMD
20 KWD26183.20000 AMD
50 KWD65458.00000 AMD
100 KWD130916.00000 AMD
250 KWD327290.00000 AMD
500 KWD654580.00000 AMD
1000 KWD1309160.00000 AMD
2000 KWD2618320.00000 AMD
5000 KWD6545800.00000 AMD
10000 KWD13091600.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AMD0.00076 KWD
5 AMD0.00382 KWD
10 AMD0.00764 KWD
20 AMD0.01528 KWD
50 AMD0.03819 KWD
100 AMD0.07639 KWD
250 AMD0.19096 KWD
500 AMD0.38193 KWD
1000 AMD0.76385 KWD
2000 AMD1.52770 KWD
5000 AMD3.81925 KWD
10000 AMD7.63850 KWD