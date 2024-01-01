1 Jordanian dinar to Myanmar kyats

Convert JOD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 jod
2,966.57 mmk

1.000 JOD = 2,967 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6471.4651.6540.96917.79
1 GBP1.17111.242103.8261.7161.9371.13520.836
1 USD0.9430.805183.5661.3811.5590.91316.77
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Myanma Kyat
1 JOD2,966.57000 MMK
5 JOD14,832.85000 MMK
10 JOD29,665.70000 MMK
20 JOD59,331.40000 MMK
50 JOD148,328.50000 MMK
100 JOD296,657.00000 MMK
250 JOD741,642.50000 MMK
500 JOD1,483,285.00000 MMK
1000 JOD2,966,570.00000 MMK
2000 JOD5,933,140.00000 MMK
5000 JOD14,832,850.00000 MMK
10000 JOD29,665,700.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Jordanian Dinar
1 MMK0.00034 JOD
5 MMK0.00169 JOD
10 MMK0.00337 JOD
20 MMK0.00674 JOD
50 MMK0.01685 JOD
100 MMK0.03371 JOD
250 MMK0.08427 JOD
500 MMK0.16855 JOD
1000 MMK0.33709 JOD
2000 MMK0.67418 JOD
5000 MMK1.68545 JOD
10000 MMK3.37090 JOD