Jordanian dinars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert JOD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
2,964,770 mmk

JD1.000 JOD = K2,965 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,967.61002,967.6100
Low2,963.10002,963.1000
Average2,964.75702,965.5170
Change0.00%-0.06%
View full history

1 JOD to MMK stats

The performance of JOD to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,967.6100 and a 30 day low of 2,963.1000. This means the 30 day average was 2,964.7570. The change for JOD to MMK was 0.00.

The performance of JOD to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,967.6100 and a 90 day low of 2,963.1000. This means the 90 day average was 2,965.5170. The change for JOD to MMK was -0.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Myanma Kyat
1 JOD2,964.77000 MMK
5 JOD14,823.85000 MMK
10 JOD29,647.70000 MMK
20 JOD59,295.40000 MMK
50 JOD148,238.50000 MMK
100 JOD296,477.00000 MMK
250 JOD741,192.50000 MMK
500 JOD1,482,385.00000 MMK
1000 JOD2,964,770.00000 MMK
2000 JOD5,929,540.00000 MMK
5000 JOD14,823,850.00000 MMK
10000 JOD29,647,700.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Jordanian Dinar
1 MMK0.00034 JOD
5 MMK0.00169 JOD
10 MMK0.00337 JOD
20 MMK0.00675 JOD
50 MMK0.01686 JOD
100 MMK0.03373 JOD
250 MMK0.08432 JOD
500 MMK0.16865 JOD
1000 MMK0.33729 JOD
2000 MMK0.67459 JOD
5000 MMK1.68647 JOD
10000 MMK3.37294 JOD