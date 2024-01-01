Jamaican dollars to Philippine pesos today

Convert JMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
370.49 php

J$1.000 JMD = ₱0.3705 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37520.3786
Low0.37050.3664
Average0.37370.3742
Change-1.26%0.68%
View full history

1 JMD to PHP stats

The performance of JMD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3752 and a 30 day low of 0.3705. This means the 30 day average was 0.3737. The change for JMD to PHP was -1.26.

The performance of JMD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3786 and a 90 day low of 0.3664. This means the 90 day average was 0.3742. The change for JMD to PHP was 0.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 JMD0.37049 PHP
5 JMD1.85247 PHP
10 JMD3.70493 PHP
20 JMD7.40986 PHP
50 JMD18.52465 PHP
100 JMD37.04930 PHP
250 JMD92.62325 PHP
500 JMD185.24650 PHP
1000 JMD370.49300 PHP
2000 JMD740.98600 PHP
5000 JMD1,852.46500 PHP
10000 JMD3,704.93000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 PHP2.69910 JMD
5 PHP13.49550 JMD
10 PHP26.99100 JMD
20 PHP53.98200 JMD
50 PHP134.95500 JMD
100 PHP269.91000 JMD
250 PHP674.77500 JMD
500 PHP1,349.55000 JMD
1000 PHP2,699.10000 JMD
2000 PHP5,398.20000 JMD
5000 PHP13,495.50000 JMD
10000 PHP26,991.00000 JMD