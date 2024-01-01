5 Icelandic krónas to Uruguayan pesos

Convert ISK to UYU at the real exchange rate

5 isk
1.47 uyu

kr1.000 ISK = $U0.2935 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29380.2938
Low0.29010.2749
Average0.29210.2850
Change0.89%6.43%
1 ISK to UYU stats

The performance of ISK to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2938 and a 30 day low of 0.2901. This means the 30 day average was 0.2921. The change for ISK to UYU was 0.89.

The performance of ISK to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2938 and a 90 day low of 0.2749. This means the 90 day average was 0.2850. The change for ISK to UYU was 6.43.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Uruguayan Peso
1 ISK0.29353 UYU
5 ISK1.46764 UYU
10 ISK2.93529 UYU
20 ISK5.87058 UYU
50 ISK14.67645 UYU
100 ISK29.35290 UYU
250 ISK73.38225 UYU
500 ISK146.76450 UYU
1000 ISK293.52900 UYU
2000 ISK587.05800 UYU
5000 ISK1,467.64500 UYU
10000 ISK2,935.29000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 UYU3.40682 ISK
5 UYU17.03410 ISK
10 UYU34.06820 ISK
20 UYU68.13640 ISK
50 UYU170.34100 ISK
100 UYU340.68200 ISK
250 UYU851.70500 ISK
500 UYU1,703.41000 ISK
1000 UYU3,406.82000 ISK
2000 UYU6,813.64000 ISK
5000 UYU17,034.10000 ISK
10000 UYU34,068.20000 ISK