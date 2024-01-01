100 Icelandic krónas to Salvadoran colóns

Convert ISK to SVC at the real exchange rate

100 isk
6.34 svc

kr1.000 ISK = ₡0.06344 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06400.0640
Low0.06300.0626
Average0.06360.0633
Change-0.10%1.21%
1 ISK to SVC stats

The performance of ISK to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0640 and a 30 day low of 0.0630. This means the 30 day average was 0.0636. The change for ISK to SVC was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0640 and a 90 day low of 0.0626. This means the 90 day average was 0.0633. The change for ISK to SVC was 1.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Salvadoran Colón
1 ISK0.06344 SVC
5 ISK0.31720 SVC
10 ISK0.63440 SVC
20 ISK1.26881 SVC
50 ISK3.17202 SVC
100 ISK6.34403 SVC
250 ISK15.86008 SVC
500 ISK31.72015 SVC
1000 ISK63.44030 SVC
2000 ISK126.88060 SVC
5000 ISK317.20150 SVC
10000 ISK634.40300 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Icelandic Króna
1 SVC15.76290 ISK
5 SVC78.81450 ISK
10 SVC157.62900 ISK
20 SVC315.25800 ISK
50 SVC788.14500 ISK
100 SVC1,576.29000 ISK
250 SVC3,940.72500 ISK
500 SVC7,881.45000 ISK
1000 SVC15,762.90000 ISK
2000 SVC31,525.80000 ISK
5000 SVC78,814.50000 ISK
10000 SVC157,629.00000 ISK