1 Icelandic króna to Lebanese pounds

Convert ISK to LBP at the real exchange rate

1 isk
648.90 lbp

kr1.000 ISK = ل.ل.648.9 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High654.9460654.9460
Low644.2410640.0910
Average650.1785647.1233
Change-0.10%1.15%
1 ISK to LBP stats

The performance of ISK to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 654.9460 and a 30 day low of 644.2410. This means the 30 day average was 650.1785. The change for ISK to LBP was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 654.9460 and a 90 day low of 640.0910. This means the 90 day average was 647.1233. The change for ISK to LBP was 1.15.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Lebanese Pound
1 ISK648.90300 LBP
5 ISK3,244.51500 LBP
10 ISK6,489.03000 LBP
20 ISK12,978.06000 LBP
50 ISK32,445.15000 LBP
100 ISK64,890.30000 LBP
250 ISK162,225.75000 LBP
500 ISK324,451.50000 LBP
1000 ISK648,903.00000 LBP
2000 ISK1,297,806.00000 LBP
5000 ISK3,244,515.00000 LBP
10000 ISK6,489,030.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 LBP0.00154 ISK
5 LBP0.00771 ISK
10 LBP0.01541 ISK
20 LBP0.03082 ISK
50 LBP0.07705 ISK
100 LBP0.15411 ISK
250 LBP0.38526 ISK
500 LBP0.77053 ISK
1000 LBP1.54106 ISK
2000 LBP3.08212 ISK
5000 LBP7.70530 ISK
10000 LBP15.41060 ISK