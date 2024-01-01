5,000 Icelandic krónas to Egyptian pounds

Convert ISK to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 isk
1,764.31 egp

kr1.000 ISK = E£0.3529 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

ISK to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35290.3529
Low0.34810.3366
Average0.35040.3452
Change1.31%2.71%
1 ISK to EGP stats

The performance of ISK to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3529 and a 30 day low of 0.3481. This means the 30 day average was 0.3504. The change for ISK to EGP was 1.31.

The performance of ISK to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3529 and a 90 day low of 0.3366. This means the 90 day average was 0.3452. The change for ISK to EGP was 2.71.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Egyptian Pound
1 ISK0.35286 EGP
5 ISK1.76431 EGP
10 ISK3.52863 EGP
20 ISK7.05726 EGP
50 ISK17.64315 EGP
100 ISK35.28630 EGP
250 ISK88.21575 EGP
500 ISK176.43150 EGP
1000 ISK352.86300 EGP
2000 ISK705.72600 EGP
5000 ISK1,764.31500 EGP
10000 ISK3,528.63000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 EGP2.83396 ISK
5 EGP14.16980 ISK
10 EGP28.33960 ISK
20 EGP56.67920 ISK
50 EGP141.69800 ISK
100 EGP283.39600 ISK
250 EGP708.49000 ISK
500 EGP1,416.98000 ISK
1000 EGP2,833.96000 ISK
2000 EGP5,667.92000 ISK
5000 EGP14,169.80000 ISK
10000 EGP28,339.60000 ISK