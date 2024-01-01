1 Icelandic króna to Barbadian dollars
Convert ISK to BBD at the real exchange rate
|1 ISK to BBD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0146
|0.0146
|Low
|0.0144
|0.0143
|Average
|0.0145
|0.0145
|Change
|-0.10%
|1.21%
1 ISK to BBD stats
The performance of ISK to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0146 and a 30 day low of 0.0144. This means the 30 day average was 0.0145. The change for ISK to BBD was -0.10.
The performance of ISK to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0146 and a 90 day low of 0.0143. This means the 90 day average was 0.0145. The change for ISK to BBD was 1.21.
|Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
|1 BBD
|68.96250 ISK
|5 BBD
|344.81250 ISK
|10 BBD
|689.62500 ISK
|20 BBD
|1,379.25000 ISK
|50 BBD
|3,448.12500 ISK
|100 BBD
|6,896.25000 ISK
|250 BBD
|17,240.62500 ISK
|500 BBD
|34,481.25000 ISK
|1000 BBD
|68,962.50000 ISK
|2000 BBD
|137,925.00000 ISK
|5000 BBD
|344,812.50000 ISK
|10000 BBD
|689,625.00000 ISK