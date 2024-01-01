5,000 Icelandic krónas to Barbadian dollars

Convert ISK to BBD at the real exchange rate

5,000 isk
72.50 bbd

kr1.000 ISK = Bds$0.01450 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01460.0146
Low0.01440.0143
Average0.01450.0145
Change-0.10%1.21%
1 ISK to BBD stats

The performance of ISK to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0146 and a 30 day low of 0.0144. This means the 30 day average was 0.0145. The change for ISK to BBD was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0146 and a 90 day low of 0.0143. This means the 90 day average was 0.0145. The change for ISK to BBD was 1.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Barbadian Dollar
1 ISK0.01450 BBD
5 ISK0.07250 BBD
10 ISK0.14501 BBD
20 ISK0.29001 BBD
50 ISK0.72503 BBD
100 ISK1.45006 BBD
250 ISK3.62515 BBD
500 ISK7.25030 BBD
1000 ISK14.50060 BBD
2000 ISK29.00120 BBD
5000 ISK72.50300 BBD
10000 ISK145.00600 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BBD68.96250 ISK
5 BBD344.81250 ISK
10 BBD689.62500 ISK
20 BBD1,379.25000 ISK
50 BBD3,448.12500 ISK
100 BBD6,896.25000 ISK
250 BBD17,240.62500 ISK
500 BBD34,481.25000 ISK
1000 BBD68,962.50000 ISK
2000 BBD137,925.00000 ISK
5000 BBD344,812.50000 ISK
10000 BBD689,625.00000 ISK