500 Icelandic krónas to Aruban florins

Convert ISK to AWG at the real exchange rate

500 isk
6.49 awg

kr1.000 ISK = ƒ0.01298 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01310.0131
Low0.01290.0128
Average0.01300.0129
Change-0.10%1.21%
1 ISK to AWG stats

The performance of ISK to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0131 and a 30 day low of 0.0129. This means the 30 day average was 0.0130. The change for ISK to AWG was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.0128. This means the 90 day average was 0.0129. The change for ISK to AWG was 1.21.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Aruban Florin
1 ISK0.01298 AWG
5 ISK0.06489 AWG
10 ISK0.12978 AWG
20 ISK0.25956 AWG
50 ISK0.64891 AWG
100 ISK1.29781 AWG
250 ISK3.24453 AWG
500 ISK6.48905 AWG
1000 ISK12.97810 AWG
2000 ISK25.95620 AWG
5000 ISK64.89050 AWG
10000 ISK129.78100 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Icelandic Króna
1 AWG77.05310 ISK
5 AWG385.26550 ISK
10 AWG770.53100 ISK
20 AWG1,541.06200 ISK
50 AWG3,852.65500 ISK
100 AWG7,705.31000 ISK
250 AWG19,263.27500 ISK
500 AWG38,526.55000 ISK
1000 AWG77,053.10000 ISK
2000 AWG154,106.20000 ISK
5000 AWG385,265.50000 ISK
10000 AWG770,531.00000 ISK