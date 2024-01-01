10 thousand Icelandic krónas to Australian dollars

Convert ISK to AUD at the real exchange rate

10,000 isk
111.35 aud

kr1.000 ISK = A$0.01113 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01110.0111
Low0.01080.0108
Average0.01090.0109
Change3.55%2.95%
1 ISK to AUD stats

The performance of ISK to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0111 and a 30 day low of 0.0108. This means the 30 day average was 0.0109. The change for ISK to AUD was 3.55.

The performance of ISK to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0111 and a 90 day low of 0.0108. This means the 90 day average was 0.0109. The change for ISK to AUD was 2.95.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Australian Dollar
1 ISK0.01113 AUD
5 ISK0.05567 AUD
10 ISK0.11135 AUD
20 ISK0.22269 AUD
50 ISK0.55673 AUD
100 ISK1.11346 AUD
250 ISK2.78365 AUD
500 ISK5.56730 AUD
1000 ISK11.13460 AUD
2000 ISK22.26920 AUD
5000 ISK55.67300 AUD
10000 ISK111.34600 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 AUD89.80990 ISK
5 AUD449.04950 ISK
10 AUD898.09900 ISK
20 AUD1,796.19800 ISK
50 AUD4,490.49500 ISK
100 AUD8,980.99000 ISK
250 AUD22,452.47500 ISK
500 AUD44,904.95000 ISK
1000 AUD89,809.90000 ISK
2000 AUD179,619.80000 ISK
5000 AUD449,049.50000 ISK
10000 AUD898,099.00000 ISK