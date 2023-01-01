1 thousand Australian dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert AUD to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
88,585.20 isk

1.00000 AUD = 88.58520 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AUD to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.05687.6851.433731.642560.967218.4109
1GBP1.1537411.2183101.1621.654091.895011.1158921.2406
1USD0.946950.820816183.0351.35771.555450.915917.4346
1INR0.01140450.009885180.012043110.01635090.01873250.01103030.209967

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 AUD88.58520 ISK
5 AUD442.92600 ISK
10 AUD885.85200 ISK
20 AUD1771.70400 ISK
50 AUD4429.26000 ISK
100 AUD8858.52000 ISK
250 AUD22146.30000 ISK
500 AUD44292.60000 ISK
1000 AUD88585.20000 ISK
2000 AUD177170.40000 ISK
5000 AUD442926.00000 ISK
10000 AUD885852.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Australian Dollar
1 ISK0.01129 AUD
5 ISK0.05644 AUD
10 ISK0.11289 AUD
20 ISK0.22577 AUD
50 ISK0.56443 AUD
100 ISK1.12886 AUD
250 ISK2.82215 AUD
500 ISK5.64430 AUD
1000 ISK11.28860 AUD
2000 ISK22.57720 AUD
5000 ISK56.44300 AUD
10000 ISK112.88600 AUD